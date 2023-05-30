Adani Ports Q4 Results: Net profit rises 5% to Rs 1,159 crore

Adani Ports

Adani Ports on May 30 reported 5.1 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,158.9 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Adani Group company had posted a profit of Rs 1,103 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations increased 40 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,797 crore in the quarter under preview from Rs 4,140.8 crore in last fiscal.

The company's board has recommended a dividend Rs 5 per equity share of

Rs 2 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2022-23.

Adani Ports' operating profit or EBITDA also grew 27 percent YoY to Rs 3,270.7 crore for the March quarter as against Rs 2,057.1 crore in March 2022, while its margin stood at 56.4 percent on-year from 49.7 percent. It should be noted that Q4FY23 EBITDA excludes the impact of forex mark-to-market gain or loss and FY22 EBITDA also excludes one time transaction cost of Rs 210 crore for SRCPL/GPL.

Moreover, the port operator and logistics company under billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate recorded its highest-ever port cargo volumes at 339 MMT in FY23, which is around 9 percent YoY jump.

On its guidance for next fiscal (FY2024), the company aims to achieve cargo volumes at 370-390 MMT resulting in a revenue of Rs 24,000- Rs 25,000 crore and EBITDA of Rs 14,500-15,000 crore. Total capex during the year is expected to be Rs 4,000-4,500 crore, it added.

