Aban Offshore Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore, down 60.56% Y-o-Y

November 03, 2021
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore in September 2021 down 60.56% from Rs. 52.93 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.36 crore in September 2021 down 237.08% from Rs. 5.74 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.13 crore in September 2021 down 62.12% from Rs. 34.66 crore in September 2020.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 56.45 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.58% returns over the last 6 months and 149.78% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations20.8820.2752.93
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations20.8820.2752.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.650.613.49
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.762.7310.62
Depreciation10.1910.0515.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.6912.328.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.59-5.4415.35
Other Income2.352.174.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.94-3.2719.41
Interest19.8819.9122.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-16.94-23.18-2.62
Exceptional Items--9.88--
P/L Before Tax-16.94-13.30-2.62
Tax2.412.373.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.36-15.67-5.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.36-15.67-5.74
Equity Share Capital11.6711.6711.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.32-2.68-0.98
Diluted EPS-3.32-2.68-0.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.32-2.68-0.98
Diluted EPS-3.32-2.68-0.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Aban Offshore #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2021 02:00 pm

