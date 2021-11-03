Aban Offshore Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore, down 60.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore in September 2021 down 60.56% from Rs. 52.93 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.36 crore in September 2021 down 237.08% from Rs. 5.74 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.13 crore in September 2021 down 62.12% from Rs. 34.66 crore in September 2020.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 56.45 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.58% returns over the last 6 months and 149.78% over the last 12 months.