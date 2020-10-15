AB Money Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.96 crore, up 25.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.96 crore in September 2020 up 25.4% from Rs. 39.05 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2020 up 49.59% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.33 crore in September 2020 up 15.71% from Rs. 11.52 crore in September 2019.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in September 2019.

AB Money shares closed at 44.55 on October 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 95.82% returns over the last 6 months and 30.65% over the last 12 months.