    AB Money Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.91 crore, up 9.17% Y-o-Y

    April 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Money are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.91 crore in March 2023 up 9.17% from Rs. 60.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in March 2023 down 3.37% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.56 crore in March 2023 up 42.28% from Rs. 19.37 crore in March 2022.

    AB Money EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.35 in March 2022.

    AB Money shares closed at 51.26 on April 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.26% returns over the last 6 months and -26.82% over the last 12 months.

    Aditya Birla Money
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.9166.8860.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.9166.8860.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.9516.2615.59
    Depreciation1.861.561.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.220.070.14
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.4627.0726.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.4121.9216.76
    Other Income4.293.991.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.7025.9117.77
    Interest15.9313.918.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.7712.009.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.7712.009.54
    Tax2.413.271.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.378.737.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.378.737.62
    Equity Share Capital5.655.655.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.301.551.35
    Diluted EPS1.301.551.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.301.551.35
    Diluted EPS1.301.551.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Apr 24, 2023