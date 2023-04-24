AB Money Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.91 crore, up 9.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.91 crore in March 2023 up 9.17% from Rs. 60.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in March 2023 down 3.37% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.56 crore in March 2023 up 42.28% from Rs. 19.37 crore in March 2022.

AB Money EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.35 in March 2022.

AB Money shares closed at 51.26 on April 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.26% returns over the last 6 months and -26.82% over the last 12 months.