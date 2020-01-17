AB Money Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 38.37 crore, down 5.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.37 crore in December 2019 down 5.32% from Rs. 40.53 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2019 up 17.64% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2019 down 12.76% from Rs. 12.30 crore in December 2018.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2018.

AB Money shares closed at 38.55 on January 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.05% returns over the last 6 months and -27.94% over the last 12 months.