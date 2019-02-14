8K Miles Soft Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 260.56 crore, up 16.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.56 crore in December 2018 up 16.39% from Rs. 223.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.15 crore in December 2018 up 3.03% from Rs. 44.80 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.15 crore in December 2018 up 13.99% from Rs. 77.33 crore in December 2017.

8K Miles Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 15.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 14.68 in December 2017.

8K Miles Soft shares closed at 115.95 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -65.52% returns over the last 6 months and -85.85% over the last 12 months.