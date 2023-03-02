DreamFolks acquires leading golf provider Vidsur Golf

DreamFolks is India's largest airport service aggregator platform

Airport service aggregator DreamFolks Services on March 2 announced the acquisition of Vidsur Golf, the provider of golf privileges in India, to offer travellers "unparalleled luxury experiences globally".

"This reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled premium experiences and enhancing our position as the largest airport service aggregator in India," DreamFolks Services chairperson and managing director Liberatha Kallat said.

The company's board approved the proposal to acquire 60 percent equity shares of Vidsur Golf for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 1.50 crore, Business Standard said.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the stake of the amount involved.

With the acquisition, DreamFolks has diversified its portfolio of value-added services that will allow the airport service aggregator to utilise Vidsur Golf's expertise and offer a selection of exclusive golfing privileges to its clients.

DreamFolks is India's largest airport service aggregator platform and has a global footprint extending to more than 1,450 touchpoints in 121 countries, across the world, out of which more than 250 touch-points are present in the country .

Vidsur Golf is an aggregator which ties up with golf clubs and offers golf course game and lesson access to its clients which are primarily network providers and card issuers, for their end users.