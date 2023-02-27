Indian diplomat slams Air India business class lounge at US airport, tags Ratan Tata

Dr KJ Srinivasa was not satisfied with the facitilies at the Air India business class lounger at JFK airport in New York. (Image credit: drkjsrini/Twitter)

An Indian diplomat on Monday complained about the facilities at the airline’s business class lounge at the John F Kennedy airport in New York, terming it a “pathetic state of affairs”.

Dr KJ Srinivasa, Indian envoy to Guyana, Antigua & Barbuda Kitts & Nevis & Anguilla, alleged that the Air India business class lounge at JFK airport had “empty” food containers, disposable plates and cutlery and “unresponsive” staff.

“Pathetic state of affairs at @airindiain business class lounge @JFKairport. Empty food containers, bad food, disposable plates/cutlery, unresponsive staff. @TataCompanies can splurge billions on buying new aircraft why not pay some attention to revamping existing lounge,” Dr Srivastava tweeted, sharing two photos of the food counters at the lounge.

He even tagged Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons that owns Air India.



Pathetic state of affairs at @airindiain business class lounge @JFKairport empty food containers,bad food,disposable plates/cutlery,unresponsive staff. @TataCompanies can splurge billions on buying new aircraft why not pay some attention to revamping existing lounge @RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/PcloP1gQ4I

— Dr K J Srinivasa (@drkjsrini) February 27, 2023

The photos shared by the diplomat, however, showed food trays with cut vegetables, few dishes, cup noodles, ketchup sachets and beer cans.

Air India responded to Dr Srinivasa’s complaint saying they are looking into it.

“Dr Srinivasa, we appreciate you taking out time and sharing your feedback. Our aim is to deliver a comfortable and memorable experience whenever you fly with us,” the airline tweeted.

The diplomat’s complaint came on the same day as celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor slammed Air India after he was served unsatisfactory meals on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai.

The veteran cookery show host shared photos of his meal, describing the food items such as “cold” chicken tikka, sandwich with very little filling and a dessert that was essentially “sugar syrup”.

“Wake Up @airindiain Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber,. tomato and sev. Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo. Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream and yellow glaze,” Kapoor tweeted, sharing photos of his meal.

“Really! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?” he said in another tweet, blasting the Tata-owned carrier.