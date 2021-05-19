Dr Reddy's confirms Emergency Use Authorisation for anti-COVID drug 2-DG, says price not yet fixed
The drug itself has not been launched in the market and its price per sachet has not yet been determined, Dr.Reddy's said in a statement.
May 19, 2021 / 09:46 PM IST
Dr's Reddy's has released key pieces of information regarding 2-deoxy-D-Glucose(2DG), a drug used in the treatment of COVID-19.
The pharmaceutical company has confirmed that it has received Emergency Use Authorisation for the drug's therapeutic use in the treatment of COVID-19.
According to the firm, 2DG can only be administered upon prescription to hospitalised patients who have moderate to severe symptoms of COVID-19, as an adjunct or add on measure along with existing measures.
"Price is being determined with a view to make it as accessible and affordable to as many patients as possible and will be announced soon," Dr.Reddy's said in a statement.
As for when it is expected to launch, commercial launch and supply of 2GD to major government and private hospitals is expected to take place in mid-June.
"Please beware of agents selling spurious or illegal products in the name of 2DG," it said, advising caution on unverified messages circulation on social media and Whatsapp about the drug's availability.
What is 2-DG?
The drug 2-DG, which comes in powdered form in a sachet, needs to be taken twice a day orally by dissolving in water. This drug is used as an adjunct therapy where it administered along with primary treatment.
Clinical trials showed that the drug helps in relatively faster recovery of those who have been hospitalised and also reduces the need for supplemental oxygen compared to those who are on a standard of care.