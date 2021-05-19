Dr Reddy's confirms Emergency Use Authorisation for anti-COVID drug 2-DG, says price not yet fixed

Dr's Reddy's has released key pieces of information regarding 2-deoxy-D-Glucose(2DG), a drug used in the treatment of COVID-19.

The pharmaceutical company has confirmed that it has received Emergency Use Authorisation for the drug's therapeutic use in the treatment of COVID-19.

According to the firm, 2DG can only be administered upon prescription to hospitalised patients who have moderate to severe symptoms of COVID-19, as an adjunct or add on measure along with existing measures.

"Price is being determined with a view to make it as accessible and affordable to as many patients as possible and will be announced soon," Dr.Reddy's said in a statement.

As for when it is expected to launch, commercial launch and supply of 2GD to major government and private hospitals is expected to take place in mid-June.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Please beware of agents selling spurious or illegal products in the name of 2DG," it said, advising caution on unverified messages circulation on social media and Whatsapp about the drug's availability.

What is 2-DG?

The drug 2-DG, which comes in powdered form in a sachet, needs to be taken twice a day orally by dissolving in water. This drug is used as an adjunct therapy where it administered along with primary treatment.

Clinical trials showed that the drug helps in relatively faster recovery of those who have been hospitalised and also reduces the need for supplemental oxygen compared to those who are on a standard of care.