Commercial launch of anti-COVID drug 2-DG will be in June, price is being determined, says Dr Reddy's

Patients may have to wait for a few more weeks to access the anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), as Dr Reddy's, the manufacturer and distributor of the drug said the commercial launch of anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), will happen in June.

"We expect commercial launch of the drug in June, and expect to supply it to hospitals," the spokesperson of Dr Reddy's said.

The company said it is in the process of pricing the drug.

"The price is being determined with a view to making it accessible and affordable to as many patients as possible," the spokesperson said.

"We will share an update on the price soon," she added.

Dr Reddy's is currently scaling up the manufacturing of the drug. The company didn't specify the production volumes.

On Monday Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan jointly launched the new COVID drug 2-DG at DRDO Bhawan in Delhi.

The anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) has been developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), along with Dr Reddy’s Hyderabad.

The first batch of the 2-DG sachets were handed over to Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr Randeep Guleria and Lt Gen Sunil Kant of Armed Forces Medical Services(AFMS). The government said more will be handed over to different hospitals across the country for emergency use.

The drug 2-DG, which comes in powdered form in a sachet, needs to be taken twice a day orally by dissolving in water.

The drug is used as an adjunct therapy where it administered along with primary treatment.

The clinical trials showed that the drug helps in relatively faster recovery of those who have been hospitalised and also reduces need for supplemental oxygen compared to those who are on standard of care.