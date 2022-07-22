English
    Licensed digital lenders violating specified domain not acceptable, says RBI governor

    RBI to come up with digital lending guidelines within a few weeks, says Shaktikanta Das

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File image)

    The guidelines to govern lending through digital platforms will be out in a few weeks, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. The regulator expects licensed entities to operate within the permitted territory.

    "It has taken more time than we had initially presumed, but the situation is so complex. you know, we are being very careful and very cautious. On one hand, we have to support innovation, on the other we have to maintain financial stability," Das said on July 22.

    “Our responsibility is to ensure financial stability. If we have given a licence to a particular entity, we expect them to operate within that domain. If they want to do something over and above that, they need to seek permission from us (RBI). If they are building anything beyond what their licence permits, then it is not acceptable. We cannot allow a scenario where risk is building up."

    The working committee, which is responsible for setting the norms, is looking into matters of unregulated entities lending, as well as licensed entities entering into activities they are prohibited from undertaking, he mentioned.
