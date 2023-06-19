DGCA approves Vistara's flight to Bali and IndiGo's flight to Tbilisi from Delhi

Early this month, IndiGo had said that it will connect Nairobi in Kenya and Jakarta in Indonesia, with direct flights from Mumbai in late July or early August.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 19 approved Vistara and IndiGo's international flughts to certain destinations from Delhi.

The aviation regulator approved Vistara's international flight between Delhi and Bali from August 1, while IndiGo's international flight between Delhi and Tbilisi in Georgia from August 7.

Earlier this week, DGCA had granted permission to IndiGo to operate its flight services to Nairobi in Kenya from July 24, providing the Gurugram-based airline's entry into the vast African region.

IndiGo had in February this year announced its plans to launch air services to Nairobi, Jakarta and some Central Asian countries as part of its international expansion plans amid increasing competition due to a rejuvenated Air India under Tata Group.

Early this month, IndiGo had said that it will connect Nairobi in Kenya and Jakarta in Indonesia, with direct flights from Mumbai in late July or early August.

Separately, Bloomberg had reported in the coming Paris Air Show, Airbus SE is poised for a grand entrance, where the European planemaker could announce a record 500-aircraft agreement with IndiGo on the first day.

The proposed order, which would double the airline’s existing backlog, is for A320neo family aircraft, according to people familiar with the negotiations. IndiGo and Airbus are moving to announce the accord as early as Monday, the report added citing sources.