DGCA allows IndiGo to operate flights on Mumbai-Nairobi route from July 24

IndiGo had in February this year announced its plans to launch air services to Nairobi, Jakarta and some Central Asian Countries as part of its international expansion plans.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted permission to IndiGo to operate its flight services to Nairobi in Kenya from July 24, a DGCA official said on June 13.

This would be the Gurugram-based airline's foray into the vast African region.

IndiGo had in February this year announced its plans to launch air services to Nairobi, Jakarta and some Central Asian countries as part of its international expansion plans amid increasing competition due to a rejuvenated Air India under Tata Group.

Also Read | IndiGo to launch flights to Nairobi, Jakarta soon, looking at China as well: Pieter Elbers

"Indigo operations to Nairobi with effect from July 24 has been approved today (Tuesday)," the official said.

Early this month, the airline said it will connect Nairobi in Kenya and Jakarta in Indonesia, with direct flights from Mumbai in late July or early August.

"Delhi will get connected in August to Tbilisi, Georgia and Baku, Azerbaijan and in September to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and Almaty, Kazakhstan," it said on June 2.

It has also said at that time that once these routes are operational, the airline will be connecting a total of 32 international destinations compared to 26 currently.

Also Read | IndiGo to fly direct to 6 new destinations in Africa, Asia