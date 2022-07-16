English
    Developed for Swiggy deliveries, Garuda Aerospace drones being used in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh floods

    The drones were earlier also deployed in the floods in Assam, Garuda Aerospace said

    Aihik Sur
    July 16, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST
    Garuda Aerospace's drones being deployed in flood-affected regions

    Drones developed by Chennai-based drone startup Garuda Aerospace for food delivery platform Swiggy's delivery trials were recently deployed in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, to drop food and necessary medicines amid the flood situation in the states.

    A press released issued by the startup quoted an unnamed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official who said, "Garuda Aerospace has designed these drones for delivery purpose for Swiggy which was used during the Assam floods for delivering essential supplies such as food, water and medicine to victims and survivors."

    ALSO READ: Garuda Aerospace to set up drone factory in Malaysia with HiiLSE Drones

    The drones were deployed in Vadodara in Gujarat and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

    "After successful implementation of drones to support flood victims in Assam, NDRF has deployed two more Garuda Aerospace teams to tackle the flood situations in Vadodara, Gujarat and Guntur, Andhra Pradesh to support NDRF officials with surveillance and delivery drones," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace.

    In April, Swiggy announced that four drone startups were selected for a pilot project that involves carrying out supply runs for the food delivery platform’s grocery service Instamart.

    Across two tranches, drone startups such as Garuda Aerospace Pvt Ltd, New Delhi-based Skyeair Mobility Pvt Ltd, ANRA+TechEagle Consortia, and Hyderabad-based Marut Dronetech Pvt Ltd will “replenish stocks between seller-run dark stores and from a store to a common customer point”.
    Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #drones #Garuda Aerospace
    first published: Jul 16, 2022 03:11 pm
