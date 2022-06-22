Garuda Aerospace to set up drone factory in Malaysia with HiiLSE Drones

Representative image

India's Garuda Aerospace on June 22 announced that it has teamed up with Malayasia-based HiiLSE Drones to set up a 2.42 hectare drone factory in Malaysia.

According to a release, Garuda Aerospace will be investing Rs 115 crore into the partnership and will be aiming to provide drone technologies to both government and private sectors across the region.

In a statement, HiiLSE Drones founder and CTO, Shanmugam S. Thanggavilo said a drone manufacturing plant in Malaysia will reduce costs and help in creating 3,000 jobs centred around drone expertise.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace said the drones manufactured will be equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning technologies.