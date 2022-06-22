English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Adequate protein intake can help working professionals lead a healthy working life. Join the talk.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Garuda Aerospace to set up drone factory in Malaysia with HiiLSE Drones

    HiiLSE Drones founder and CTO Shanmugam S. Thanggavilo said the manufacturing plant in Malaysia will reduce costs and help in creating 3,000 jobs

    Moneycontrol News
    June 22, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    India's Garuda Aerospace on June 22 announced that it has teamed up with Malayasia-based HiiLSE Drones to set up a 2.42 hectare drone factory in Malaysia.

    According to a release, Garuda Aerospace will be investing Rs 115 crore into the partnership and will be aiming to provide drone technologies to both government and private sectors across the region.

    In a statement, HiiLSE Drones founder and CTO, Shanmugam S. Thanggavilo said a drone manufacturing plant in Malaysia will reduce costs and help in creating 3,000 jobs centred around drone expertise.

    Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace said the drones manufactured will be equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning technologies.

    Earlier, Jayaprakash had told Moneycontrol that the company was in the process of closing a $30 million series-A funding by the end of July. The drone also recently announced that it has secured cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a shareholder and a brand ambassador for the company.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #drone manufacturing #Garuda Aerospace #HiiLSE Drones
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 05:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.