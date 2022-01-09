MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

[content][quote]Market Buzz[/quote][title]Cryptocurrency Prices Today on January 9: Bitcoin rises marginally while Ethereum continues to fall[/title][body]
Bitcoin rose 1.25 percent to trade at Rs 33,98,681 while Ethereum tumbled 0.86 percent to Rs 2,54,107.3. Cardano dipped 1.61 percent to Rs 96.31 and Avalanche tumbled 0.97 percent to Rs 6,950. Polkadot tumbled 2.53 percent to Rs 1,974.91 and Litecoin rose 1 percent to Rs 10,657.89 over the last 24 hours. Tether was up 0.67 percent to Rs 80.99. Read more here.

[/body][/content]

[content][quote]Cryptocurrency Buzz[/quote][title]Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Top Coins See Terrible Start to 2022[/title][body]

Most of the top ten cryptocurrencies have suffered double-digit percentage losses over the last week. Only one of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap, namely Chainlink has grown in price over the past seven days by around 20 percent. Read more here.[/body][/content]

[content][quote]International Buzz[/quote][title]IndiaTech writes to Finance Minister, seeks clarity on crypto tax rules in Budget[/title][body]

IndiaTech urged the finance minister to grant cryptocurrencies recognition as digital assets, and not as currencies. Currently, there is no certainty as to how cryptocurrencies are taxed in India, mainly because of confusion on whether they should be treated as currencies, securities, or some other type of asset. The forum appealed to the government to tweak existing tax laws to include crypto assets and sought clarity on the method of taxation and their disclosures. Read more here.[/body][/content]

[content][quote]NFT Mania[/quote][title]Pudgy Penguins NFT Project Ousts Founders as Mood Turns Icy[/title][body]The NFT project Pudgy Penguins voted out its founders after they allegedly failed to deliver on stated goals and drained the treasury of funds. Launched in July, Pudgy Penguins has become one of the most successful NFT projects, raking in over 45,400 ETH in sales on NFT marketplace OpenSea.Read more here. [/body][/content]
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Litecoin #MC Essential #NFT
first published: Jan 9, 2022 09:37 am

