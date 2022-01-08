IndiaTech writes to Finance Minister, seeks clarity on crypto tax rules in Budget

IndiaTech, an industry association representing consumer internet startups, has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking clarity on crypto taxation in Union Budget 2022-23, reported ET.

IndiaTech is a consortium of major leading cryptocurrency exchanges, some of which have recently come under the scanner for evading goods and services tax. Some of the members of this industry body include CoinSwitch Kuber, WazirX and CoinDCX.

In the letter, parts of which were reviewed by ETtech, IndiaTech has appealed to the government to tweak existing tax laws to include crypto assets and sought clarity on the method of taxation and their disclosures.

This comes against the backdrop of a much delayed Cryptocurrency Bill 2021, which was to be introduced in the recently concluded winter session of the parliament but had been delayed potentially until mid-2022.

“The budget should ideally offer coherent rules on direct taxation and the GST Council should detail the applicability of taxation, else there will be confusion,” Ramesh Kailasam, president and chief executive of IndiaTech commented, per the ET report.

“Basically, the line of thinking is that we shouldn't be waiting for a bill alone and the Budget should begin the process,” Kailasam continued.

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence, a law enforcement agency under the Union Ministry of Finance, is currently scrutinising multiple crypto firms for tax evasion.

Industry members said crypto platforms have failed to cough up the precise amount of GST largely due to confusion over the tax applicable on different business models adopted. They also say they are unclear about “applicable provisions” under the country’s indirect tax laws.

The forum also urged the finance minister to grant cryptocurrencies recognition as digital assets, and not as currencies. Currently, there is no certainty as to how cryptocurrencies are taxed in India, mainly because of confusion on whether they should be treated as currencies, securities, or some other type of asset.

Income tax on returns from various assets ranges from 10% to 35%. GST rates could also depend on how cryptocurrencies are categorised.

Certain business models adopted by crypto selling platforms are stoking greater regulatory scrutiny. For instance, platforms such as Unocoin and CoinSwitch Kuber also act as a broker or an aggregator and buy and sell cryptocurrency to users, in turn making profits on these trades.

IndiaTech has recommended that a flat 18% GST be levied only on the platform commission of the exchanges (brokerage or exchange fees per trade) and not the entire amount as is the case of e-commerce transactions.

According to the letter, for direct taxation, the industry body has recommended enablement of provisions to recognise and treat it as income from capital gains or gains from business and profession, depending on the kind of business of the holder and the timelines and nature of holding.

Other recommendations include a disclosure requirement by individuals holding crypto assets at the end of the financial year, similar to disclosure requirements introduced by the Ministry of Corporate affairs for companies holding crypto assets, making Know Your Customer (KYC) norms mandatory, Indian ownership requirements for crypto exchanges, and giving authorised dealers status to exchanges importing crypto.