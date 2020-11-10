172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|cryptocurrency|dr-doom-nouriel-roubini-says-bitcoin-may-be-a-partial-store-of-value-6095441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 124
MGB : 110

Need 12 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Dr Doom' Nouriel Roubini says bitcoin may be a partial store of value

On a year-to-date basis, Bitcoin prices are up over 113 percent.

Moneycontrol News

Bitcoin naysayer Nouriel Roubini, also known as 'Dr Doom', recently admitted that the digital currency may be a partial store of value a little more than two years after calling it and other cryptocurrencies "the mother of all scams and bubbles".

Famed for predicting the United States housing bubble of 2007-08, Roubini has been one of the premier critics of bitcoins over the years but his stance seems to have softened recently.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, on being asked about his thoughts on bitcoin's recent bull run, Roubini reiterated that it is not a currency. "It may be a partial store of value because, unlike thousands of other what I call shitcoins, it cannot be so easily debased because there is at least an algorithm that decides how much the supply of bitcoin raises over time."

Close

However, the 62-year old economist did not take lightly to other digital currencies saying, "most of those other ones literally are done ad hoc, and they’re being debased faster than what the Fed is doing."

related news

Roubini, who teaches at New York University's Stern School of Business and is chairman of Roubini Macro Associates LLC, further explained that for something to be called a "currency" it needs to be a unit of account, a single numeraire, a scalable means of payment, and a stable store of value that is not very volatile.

He claimed that bitcoin is not a unit of account since "nothing is priced in bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency."

On a year-to-date basis, Bitcoin prices are up over 113 percent.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 09:12 am

tags #bitcoin #markets #Nouriel Roubini

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.