Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 24: Bitcoin, Cardano up by nearly 3%

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 34,86,453 and its dominance is currently 42.12 percent, an increase of 0.20 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 24. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 146.96 lakh crores trillion, a 1.86 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 7,43,028 crores, which makes a 12.32 percent decrease.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 34,86,453  and its dominance is currently 42.12 percent, an increase of 0.20 percent over the day.

On the occasion of International Sign Language Day, cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX on Thursday launched a specially designed learning module on blockchain and cryptocurrency for the hearing-impaired community.

The module, which is in sign language and free for all, is available at the company's education learning portal - DCX Learn, a release said.

To create this course, DCX Learn has collaborated with Yunikee.com, a startup that helps organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) build products and services for the hearing-impaired community in Indian sign language.

Also, Twitter Inc will allow people to tip their favorite content creators with bitcoin and will launch a fund to pay some users who host audio chat rooms on its Spaces feature, the company said on Thursday.

Close

The San Francisco-based company added it will test new ways to help users have a safer experience on Twitter, such as warning when people are entering a "heated" conversation or letting them leave tweet threads.

The product announcements are part of Twitter's effort to compete with rival platforms like Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube for popular content creators with large followings, and turn around its image as a site where polarized discussions can fester.

Twitter users globally on iOS devices can now send and receive digital payments, which was previously limited to a small group of testers.

As off 7.40 am on September 24, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
Bitcoin34,86,4532.26%
Ethereum2,43,7501.04%
Tether78.43-0.05
Cardano180.52.90%
Binance Coin29,6000.27%
XRP77.5-0.58%
Polkadot2,5503.66%
 [Input from Reuters]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Sep 24, 2021 07:58 am

