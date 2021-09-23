MARKET NEWS

CoinDCX launches sign language learning module on cryptocurrency

The module, which is in sign language and free for all, is available at the company's education learning portal - DCX Learn, a release said.

PTI
September 23, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST

On the occasion of International Sign Language Day, cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX on Thursday launched a specially designed learning module on blockchain and cryptocurrency for the hearing-impaired community.

To create this course, DCX Learn has collaborated with Yunikee.com, a startup that helps organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) build products and services for the hearing-impaired community in Indian sign language.

Users can visit the DCX Learn YouTube channel to access the pilot video of the course. A certificate is also provided post completion of the course.

CoinDCX aims at introducing similar courses in many other languages including Indian regional languages to ensure the knowledge around crypto is accessible to everyone, the release said.

Under its #TryCrypto mission, the company has allocated USD 1.3 million and aims to introduce 5 crore Indian users to the crypto ecosystem.
first published: Sep 23, 2021 03:17 pm

