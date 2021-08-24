COVID-19 third wave may hit India around October, kids at similar risk as adults: MHA panel

According to the COVID-19 vaccination dashboard of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of August 2, 2021, 47,85,44, 144 (over 47 crore) individuals have been administered at least one dose of COVID vaccine.(Representative image: Reuters)

The third wave of COVID-19 may hit India between September and October, said an expert panel, set up by an institute under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The panel has recommended that the Centre step up the inoculation drive significantly to tame the imminent surge in infections.

Constituted by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), the panel of experts warned that this time children may also be at similar risk as adults.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates

"Paediatric facilities, doctors and equipment like ventilators, ambulances, etc. are nowhere close to what may be required in case a large number of children become infected," it said, as per an India Today report.

The report, submitted to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), noted that since only around 7.6 percent (10.4 crore) people are fully vaccinated, India can witness six lakh cases per day in the next wave if the vaccination pace is not ramped up.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Read: Aurobindo Pharma faces delay in getting its COVID-19 vaccine plan rolling

Further, it also said that epidemiologists predict a series of surges till we achieve herd immunity through infection or vaccination and the disease becomes endemic.

The NIDM report quoted the prediction of experts from IIT Kanpur which suggested three likely scenarios for the third wave based on the level of unlocking.

In scenario one, it said that the third wave could peak in October with 3.2 lakh positive cases per day.

Also read: A list of countries that have extended lockdown to stamp out Delta surge

In scenario two, with the emergence of new and more virulent variants, the third wave could peak in September with likely five lakh positive cases per day.

In scenario three, the experts predicted that the third wave could peak in late October with two lakh positive cases per day.

The report also said that there isn't sufficient data to back widespread fears that children will be hit more severely in the anticipated third wave of the pandemic.

Read | COVID-19 antibody that protects against broad range of variants identified

However, as the virus continues to evolve, this is going to be a major challenge for children as they remain unvaccinated.

According to the COVID-19 vaccination dashboard of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of August 2, 2021, 47,85,44, 144 (over 47 crore) individuals have been administered at least one dose of COVID vaccine.

(With PTI inputs)