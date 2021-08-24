MARKET NEWS

August 24, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai reports 226 new COVID-19 cases, 297 recoveries and 4 deaths

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 57.61 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India saw a single-day rise of 25,072 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 160 days, while active cases declined to 3,33,924, comprising 1.03 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday. The  tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,24,49,306. while the death toll has climbed
to 4,34,756 with 389 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The active cases have declined to 3,33,924, the lowest in 155 days, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.63 percent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said. A reduction of 19,474 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. Also, 12,95,160 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 50,75,51,399. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 percent. It has been less than 3 percent for the last 28 days. Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.91 percent. It has been below 3 percent for the last 59 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,16,80,626, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated. Cumulatively, 58.25 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Monday morning. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • August 24, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | No new COVID-19 case found in Dharavi for eighth time in August

    For the eighth time this month, the Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai didn't report any new COVID-19 case in a day on Monday, a civic official said. The last time Dharavi didn't record any new case in a day was on August 20. Currently, Dharavi has only 11 active cases. Of the 7,005 infections recorded, 6,596 patients have already recovered and been discharged, the official said. The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, 2020, nearly 20 days after the first patient was found in Mumbai on March 11.

  • August 24, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu reports 1,604 fresh COVID19 cases, 1,863 discharges, and 25 deaths

    Active cases: 18,887

    Total discharges: 25,48,868

    Death toll: 34,734

  • August 24, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai reports 226 new COVID19 cases, 297 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours

    Active cases: 2,801

    Total recoveries: 7,20,199

    Death toll: 15,951

  • August 24, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

    The Pentagon says it will require service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making good on his vow earlier this month to require the shots once the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine.

    Kirby said guidance is being developed and a timeline will be provided in the coming days. In a memo Aug. 9, Austin said he'd seek the presidents approval to make the vaccine mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon FDA licensure whichever comes first. Kirby said the move is an effort to ensure the safety of service members.

    Concerns about the virus are especially acute in the military, where service members live and work closely together in barracks and on ships, increasing the risks of rapid spreading. Any large virus outbreak in the military could affect Americas ability to defend itself in any security crisis.

  • August 24, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19: Punjab sees 27 more cases, one death

    Punjab on Monday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the state to 6,00,292, according to a medical bulletin issued here. A single death due to the disease was reported in Ludhiana, pushing the toll to 16,353. The number of active cases of the disease in the state dropped to 421 from 488 on Sunday, the bulletin showed.

    Jalandhar reported five new cases of the infection, followed by four in Bathinda and three each in Hoshiarpur and Mohali.With 92 more people recovering from the infection, the overall count of recoveries reached 5,83,518, the bulletin stated. The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported two cases of COVID-19, taking the total count to 65,068, while the death toll stood at 812, according to the bulletin. 

  • August 24, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in most of the countries and territories across the world, infecting over 21.13 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

