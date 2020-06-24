App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 lockdown sees incorporation of 16,000 new companies: Report

Of the 16,000 companies, 3,209 were registered in April 2020 alone

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Despite slowdown in overall business activity due to the coronavirus pandemic, close to 16,000 new companies have been registered since India’s lockdown began on March 25. Of the 16,000 companies, 3,209 were registered in April alone.

The central registration office has been operating at 50 percent staff strength throughout the lockdown period, including weekends and holidays to ensure smooth incorporation of companies, sources told Business Standard.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Comparatively, April saw 3,209 registrations compared to 10,383 in the same month in 2019. Of these over 1,000 were listed as ‘business service’, over 500 as ‘community and personal service’, close to 700 as ‘manufacturing’ and over 500 as ‘trading’ business.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) data for May and June is yet to be released. Data showed that on an average close to 10,000 companies were registered each month in 2019 – with May and June seeing 11,281 and 9,619 incorporations respectively.

Notably, while this year’s numbers have fallen by more than a half compared to 2019, experts still believe the registrations are significant given the current economic situation.

Reasons?

Ankit Singhi, a partner at Corporate Professionals, has told the paper that it is a good sign that a host of companies cropped up to offer customer solutions and services during the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

“Many of these must be subsidiaries, or companies formed to meet existing obligations ... demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, sanitisers has also helped in launching many new companies,” he noted.

Another aspect to consider is the MCA’s Spice+ e-form, launched in February, which allows for speedy processing and real time validation of applications. A source said that 18,000 companies have used the form service since its launch.

A senior official told the paper that, while the service had already begun when COVID-19 became an issue, they were “also trying to figure out how to “deploy the form globally” during the lockdown.

“But we decided to go ahead with 50 percent strength in our registration centre to help in commencing business in India,” the official added.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here


First Published on Jun 24, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

