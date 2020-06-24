Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With record one-day spike of 3,947 cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 66,000

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Today is the ninety-second day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 4,40,215 lakh cases, which includes 14,011 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at around 56 percent. A number of activities have been allowed to resume in a phased manner this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0' plan.

Globally, there have been over 92.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 4.7 lakh people have died so far.