Jun 24, 2020 07:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With record one-day spike of 3,947 cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 66,000
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 4.4 lakh. India's recovery rate has risen to around 56 percent.
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Today is the ninety-second day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 4,40,215 lakh cases, which includes 14,011 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at around 56 percent. A number of activities have been allowed to resume in a phased manner this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0' plan.Globally, there have been over 92.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 4.7 lakh people have died so far. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | The Union Cabinet will meet at 11.00 am today.
Coronavirus in Kerala LIVE updates | UN invites KK Shailaja to speak on Kerala's fight against coronavirus pandemic
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja was honoured by the United Nations yesterday and invited as a speaker to the UN Public Service Day. She is the only one to be invited from India.
The minister presented the ‘Kerala model’ at the virtual event held by the United Nations. The event was organised to honour the women and men who risk their lives and health to deliver essential public services amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | 3,214 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 248 deaths
The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 1.39 lakh yesterday with 3,214 new patients being reported.
The state also reported deaths of 248 people, taking the total fatalities due to the pandemic to 6,531. Of these, 75 deaths took place in the last 48 hours while remaining 173 had taken place earlier but had not been attributed COVID-19 then, an official said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | With 203 new COVID-19 cases, Assam's tally crosses 6,000
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam crossed the 6,000-mark yesterday as 203 more people tested positive for the disease, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
With this, the total number of active cases in the state climbed to 2,282. Nine patients have died due to COVID-19. About 3,762 have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, he said.
Besides, three more patients have migrated to other states, the minister added.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Give details of COVID-19 'medicine', stop advertising it: AYUSH Ministry to Patanjali
The AYUSH Ministry yesterday asked yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved to provide "at the earliest" details of composition and research undertaken prior to the launch of the medicines it claimed are for the treatment of COVID-19. Further, the ministry advised the firm to stop advertising them until the "issue" is examined.
Ramdev's herbal medicine company Patanjali Ayurved had announced launch of 'Coronil tablet and Swasari vati' medicines, claiming they can cure COVID-19. It has also claimed that the two Ayurveda-based medicines have shown 100 percent favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 infected patients except those on a life support system.
However, the AYUSH ministry said that the facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it.
Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 66,000-mark yesterday, with the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections. The death toll due to the disease mounted to 2,301.
The national capital reported 3,000 or more fresh cases between June 19 and June 21. On June 22, 2,909 cases were recorded in the city.
According to the bulletin, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 24,988. A total of 39,313 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 4,40,215. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 2,48,190 patients have recovered, 14,011 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 1,78,014. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 91.8 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.7 lakh.
With over 23.4 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the ninety-second day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended till June 30. A number of activities have been allowed to resume this month under the ‘Unlock 1.0’ plan.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.