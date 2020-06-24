Coronavirus outbreak | Delhi overtakes Mumbai as COVID-19 tally breaches 70,000-mark

As the coronavirus count in India paces toward the five-lakh mark, the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has surpassed that of Mumbai's. Delhi’s total COVID-19 case tally breached the 70,000-mark on June 24 as it reported 3,788 new cases in the past 24 hours. Out of these, 26,588 are active coronavirus cases and 41,437 are recovered cases.

The death toll now stands at 2,365, whereas the national COVID-19 death toll has crossed 14,000.

Delhi’s COVID-19 situation has been worsening over the past weeks, ever since the lockdown rules were relaxed. Delhi witnessed its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases on June 23, with 3,947 fresh infections being reported. It had already surpassed the total coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu, which stands at nearly 65,000.

Data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reveals that India’s coronavirus tally rose by 7.3 percent in the past two days, which is lower than the preceding 48-hour period by four basis points.

The coronavirus death toll, on the other hand, has almost doubled over the past two weeks, with twice the number of coronavirus infections than was reported 19 days ago. If new COVID-19 cases continue to increase at the present rate, the country’s total coronavirus tally hit the 5,00,000-mark by June 27.

Note: The article has been updated with the latest data on the coronavirus cases in Delhi and Mumbai.