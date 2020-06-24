App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HRD Minister tells UGC to revise guidelines for semester exams, academic calendar

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the revised guidelines will prioritise the health and safety of students, teachers, and staff alike.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on June 24 directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to revise the previous set of guidelines that were issued for conducting intermediate and terminal semester examinations as well as the academic calendar.

He said that the revised guidelines will prioritise the health and safety of students, teachers, and staff alike. The HRD Minister’s directions come at a time the total coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 4.5 lakhs.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close
He took to his official Twitter handle to announce the same and wrote:

In the earlier set of guidelines issued, the UGC had asked declared that final semester examinations of university and college students would be conducted in July. It had also stated that the new academic calendar would start from September for freshers and August for students who are already enrolled.

related news

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 07:56 pm

tags #coronavirus #HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank #University Grants Commission (UGC)

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Blackstone stake sale in Embassy Office Parks REIT positive for commercial real estate: Experts

Blackstone stake sale in Embassy Office Parks REIT positive for commercial real estate: Experts

Mumbai adds 1,144 new COVID-19 cases; 38 die, 2,434 recover

Mumbai adds 1,144 new COVID-19 cases; 38 die, 2,434 recover

3 Point Analysis | Patanjali’s Coronil under AYUSH ministry's lens, will it sustain scientific rigour?

3 Point Analysis | Patanjali’s Coronil under AYUSH ministry's lens, will it sustain scientific rigour?

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.