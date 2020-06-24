HRD Minister tells UGC to revise guidelines for semester exams, academic calendar

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on June 24 directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to revise the previous set of guidelines that were issued for conducting intermediate and terminal semester examinations as well as the academic calendar.

He said that the revised guidelines will prioritise the health and safety of students, teachers, and staff alike. The HRD Minister’s directions come at a time the total coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 4.5 lakhs.

I have advised the @ugc_india to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers and staff.@PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive

— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 24, 2020

In the earlier set of guidelines issued, the UGC had asked declared that final semester examinations of university and college students would be conducted in July. It had also stated that the new academic calendar would start from September for freshers and August for students who are already enrolled.