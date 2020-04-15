Coronavirus lockdown 2.0 Guidelines | Home ministry says MNREGA workers can operate on day-to-day tasks with strict implementation of social distancing and face masks

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued revised guidelines that list out the activities that are allowed and prohibited during the extended lockdown in India until May 3. The ministry’s order permits MNREGA works to be continued during the lockdown period.

The government has imposed several restrictions on various sectors during the nationwide lockdown until May 3. However, some of the key sectors have been barred from these restrictions and are allowed to carry operations under the revised guidelines.

For MNREGA, the MHA has announced that day-to-day tasks can be allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face masks. The government has also asked to prioritise the irrigation and water conservation works under MNREGA.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

Further, the Central and State sector schemes in irrigation and water conservation sectors may also be allowed to be implemented and suitably dovetailed with MNREGA works.

The MHA notice also mentions that these revised guidelines will not apply in containment zones marked by the Central or State governments. If any new area is marked as a containment zone, the activities allowed in that area till the time of its categorisation as a containment zone will be suspended except for those activities that are specifically permitted under the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).