Coronavirus lockdown | Less than 30% of truck fleet operating amid restrictions

While lockdown restrictions have been eased for smooth movement of trucks for the transportation of essential and non-essential goods, only 25-30 percent of the truck fleet is currently operating across India, according to the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), which represents nearly 90 lakh truck owners.

"The vehicles are being stopped for the reason of expired E-way bill. It is feared that a penalty on the value of goods may be slapped on the truckers. This will further curtail the movement of trucks in the country," says Kultaran Singh Atwal, President, AIMTC.

AIMTC has sought an extension of e-way bill validity at least until May 31, 2020.

While the Centre has issued guidelines for lifting restrictions there is confusion on the ground as states have the final say on lockdown conditions. These vary from state to state, depending on the spread of the coronavirus.

Several border check posts in the Bihar, Madhya Pradesh among others have reported instances of extortion and corruption. Restrictions at interstate borders and nakas and across different COVID-19 zones is impeding movement.

Further, a shortage of drivers, uncertainty over the opening of godown booking offices and lack of clarity over the movement of staff has also affected road transport operations.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 3 announced a new helpline in collaboration with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for smooth movement of trucks at interstate borders.

According to the road transport industry, the helpline numbers issued by the MHA are hardly helpful and needs to be operated in an efficient manner.

The small operators are under acute financial crunch as fresh loading of goods is scarce and there is a shortage of labour and drivers.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Around 85 percent of the trucking population consists of small operators with 1-10 trucks. In the wake of the recent crisis, these operators lack the money for an upfront payment for diesel, establishment and drivers. Since most transactions are cash-based, it has led to delay in payments.