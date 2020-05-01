App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Aarogya Setu app must in containment zones, Govt says

It said, "The local authority shall ensure 100% coverage of Aarogya Setu app among the residents of Containment Zones."

M. Sriram @manicontrol2020

Extending the lockdown by two more weeks, the ministry of home affairs on Friday said its Aarogya Setu app must be used by all residents in containment zones.

It said, "The local authority shall ensure 100% coverage of Aarogya Setu app among the residents of Containment Zones."

Containment zones are so far divided into red (hotspots) and orange zones by the state authorities, and its boundaries will be defined by district administators.

related news

The government-built app already has close to eight crore downloads, making it one of the most downloaded apps in the country during a short period.

The app uses Bluetooth-based proximity tracking and location data to determine the level of risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

The user needs to register on the app using their mobile number. After that, enter personal details like name, age, gender, and profession.

After that, take the test by answering some simple questions related to the symptoms of the virus, travel history of the last 14 days, and if you have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or if you are a healthcare worker who has examined a COVID-19 patient.

Alongside, the app also offers additional information on the do’s and don’ts, safety measures to prevent COVID-19, etc. There are also videos on how to maintain social distancing and how to stay safe.

First Published on May 1, 2020 07:51 pm

tags #Aarogya Setu #coronavirus #Green Zone #Lockdown 3.0 #MHA #orange zone #red zone

