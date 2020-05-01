Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: List of all activities that are allowed and prohibited

The Government of India on May 1 declared that it is extending the lockdown by two more weeks from May 4.

In addition, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued guidelines on activities that are allowed and prohibited to be carried out depending on whether you belong to Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones.

While the restrictions in the Red zone remain largely unchanged, the guideline has allowed a lot of activities which were prohibited earlier in the Green and Orange zones.

Here's a list of all activities that are allowed and prohibited.



Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-State movement by road.



Running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/ coaching institutions



Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants



Places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc; social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings



Religious places/ places of worship for public.



The guideline however allows movement of persons by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by MHA.



Plying of cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws



Running of taxis and cab aggregators



Intra-district and inter-district plying of buses



Barber shops, spas and saloons



Shops in urban areas, for non-essential goods, are not allowed in malls, markets and market complexes.





Movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed only for permitted activities, with a maximum of 2 persons (besides the driver) in four-wheeler vehicles, and with no pillion rider in the case of two-wheelers.



Industrial establishments in urban areas, viz., Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control have been permitted.



Jute industries will be permitted with staggered shifts and adequate social distancing.



Manufacturing units of packaging material.



Construction activities in urban areas have been limited to in-situ construction (where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside) and construction of renewable energy projects.



Standalone (single) shops, neighborhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential.



E-Commerce activities are permitted only in respect of essential goods.



Private offices can operate with upto 33 percent strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home.



All Government offices shall function with senior officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above at full strength, and the remaining staff attending upto 33 percent as per requirement.



(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)