App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: List of all activities that are allowed and prohibited

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also issued guidelines on activities that are allowed and prohibited to be carried out depending on whether you belong to Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.

The Government of India on May 1 declared that it is extending the lockdown by two more weeks from May 4.

In addition, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued guidelines on activities that are allowed and prohibited to be carried out depending on whether you belong to Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones.

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Close

While the restrictions in the Red zone remain largely unchanged, the guideline has allowed a lot of activities which were prohibited earlier in the Green and Orange zones.

related news

Here's a list of all activities that are allowed and prohibited.

Activities prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone:

  • Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-State movement by road.

  • Running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/ coaching institutions

  • Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants

  • Places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc;  social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings

  • Religious places/ places of worship for public.


The guideline however allows movement of persons by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by MHA.

Activities prohibited in the Red (hotspot) zone:

  • Plying of cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws

  • Running of taxis and cab aggregators

  • Intra-district and inter-district plying of buses

  • Barber shops, spas and saloons

  • Shops in urban areas, for non-essential goods, are not allowed in malls, markets and market complexes.


Activities prohibited in the Red (hotspot) zone with restrictions:

  • Movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed only for permitted activities, with a maximum of 2 persons (besides the driver) in four-wheeler vehicles, and with no pillion rider in the case of two-wheelers.

  • Industrial establishments in urban areas, viz., Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control have been permitted.

  • Jute industries will be permitted with staggered shifts and adequate social distancing.

  • Manufacturing units of packaging material.

  • Construction activities in urban areas have been limited to in-situ construction (where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside) and construction of renewable energy projects.

  • Standalone (single) shops, neighborhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

  • E-Commerce activities are permitted only in respect of essential goods.

  • Private offices can operate with upto 33 percent strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home.

  • All Government offices shall function with senior officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above at full strength, and the remaining staff attending upto 33 percent as per requirement.


 

 

Coronavirus pandemic | Is your city a COVID-19 hotspot? Find out here  

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 07:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #lockdown

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Uber, Ola can ply in green and orange zones, conditions apply

Uber, Ola can ply in green and orange zones, conditions apply

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Aarogya Setu app must in containment zones, Govt says

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Aarogya Setu app must in containment zones, Govt says

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to hold meeting with bank chiefs on May 2

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to hold meeting with bank chiefs on May 2

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.