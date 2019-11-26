App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vistara and SBI launch co-branded credit cards

Meanwhile, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng said that the company has no plans of switching to the LCC business model.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
SBI Cards and full-service carrier Vistara on November 26 launched a premium co-branded cards, which will allow its users to get various benefits such free cancellations, lounge access, and earning higher amount of points in the airline's frequent flyer program 'Club Vistara'.

"The two variants of the Club Vistara SBI card come with several benefits and priveleges, such as complimentary Club Vistara Silver/Base tier membership, welcome tickets on Vistara's domestic network, one-class upgrade voucher (and) free cancellation on Vistara bookings," said the press release by the airline.

Other benefits include "travel insurance protection, lounge access vouchers, complimentary membership to Priority Pass program, and attractive rewards on reaching milestone spends," according to the press release by Vistara.

Close

Meanwhile, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng said that the company has no plans of switching to the LCC business model.

related news

"We Have seen improvement in operating margin. We are on right track to see Vistara profitable as soon as possible," Thng said.

Thng also said that the first two Boeing 787-9 aircraft will be delivered in February and March and that a little time is necessary for some some routes to get stable.

The passenger load factor of all major airlines -- Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir, IndiGo, AirAsia and Vistara -- declined in October as compared to September this year, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation data.

The passenger load factor measures the seat capacity utilisation of the airline.

"Load factor on some routes will take some time to stabilise. We have no immediate plans to separate Club Vistara from Vistara," Thng said.

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #Business #Companies #SBI Cards #Vistara

