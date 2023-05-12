Twitter appoints former NBCUniversal ad chief Linda Yaccarino as new CEO

Linda Yaccarino, the next Twitter CEO, had a chat with Elon Musk last month. (Image: screengrab from video: elon_alerts/YouTube)

Twitter has appointed former NBC Universal executive Linda Yaccarino as its CEO, owner Elon Musk announced on May 12

Musk said that Yaccarino will focus primarily on business operations, while he will focus on product design and new technology.

"Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app" Musk said in a tweet.



I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

This appointment comes at a critical time for the social media platform as Musk looks to turn around the fortunes of the company.

Last month, Musk had claimed that Twitter is now “roughly break-even” and will likely be cash flow positive this quarter.