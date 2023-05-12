English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Twitter appoints former NBCUniversal ad chief Linda Yaccarino as new CEO

    This appointment comes at a critical time for the social media platform as Musk looks to turnaround the fortunes of the company.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 12, 2023 / 09:39 PM IST
    Linda

    Linda Yaccarino, the next Twitter CEO, had a chat with Elon Musk last month. (Image: screengrab from video: elon_alerts/YouTube)

    Twitter has appointed former NBC Universal executive Linda Yaccarino as its CEO, owner Elon Musk announced on May 12

    Musk said that Yaccarino will focus primarily on business operations, while he will focus on product design and new technology.


    "Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app" Musk said in a tweet.

    This appointment comes at a critical time for the social media platform as Musk looks to turn around the fortunes of the company.

    Last month, Musk had claimed that Twitter is now “roughly break-even” and will likely be cash flow positive this quarter.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Linda Yaccarino #Twitter CEO #Twitter chief #Twitter new CEO
    first published: May 12, 2023 09:39 pm