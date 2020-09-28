172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|terminal-change-alert-indigo-goair-shift-operations-in-delhi-airport-from-october-1-5893471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Terminal change alert: IndiGo, GoAir to shift operations in Delhi airport from October 1

IndiGo will be shifting some flights to Terminal 2.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IndiGo, which is currently operating over 105 domestic flights from Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, will be shifting some flights to Terminal 2.


The change will be effective from October 1.


Similarly, GoAir will also operate all its domestic flights to and from Delhi, from Terminal 2,  effective October 1. 


"All the flights with call sign between 6E 2000 - 6E 2999 will be departing from and arriving at Terminal 2 of IGI Airport, while the rest will operate from T3," IndiGo said a statement on September 28.


The airline said  passengers should "retrieve their PNR on IndiGo’s website or mobile app to check their terminal before leaving for the airport."


 As the capacities grow, operations from Terminal 2 will also allow adequate space to maintain social distancing guidelines while providing a safe and hassle-free travel experience,” said Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President and Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo.


Earlier in August, the airline, and peer SpiceJet, had shifted their operations to Terminal 3, from September 5, due to expansion work at the second terminal.


The change in terminals come even as all airline slowly scale up their operations after domestic flights resumed in May, post the COVID-19 lockdown.

In August, domestic aviation industry continued on a recovery runway, with 28.32 lakh passengers taking to the air, up from 21.07 lakh in July.

First Published on Sep 28, 2020 11:57 am

tags #Business #Companies #GoAir #IndiGo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.