Terminal change alert: IndiGo, GoAir to shift operations in Delhi airport from October 1

IndiGo, which is currently operating over 105 domestic flights from Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, will be shifting some flights to Terminal 2.

The change will be effective from October 1.

Similarly, GoAir will also operate all its domestic flights to and from Delhi, from Terminal 2, effective October 1.

"All the flights with call sign between 6E 2000 - 6E 2999 will be departing from and arriving at Terminal 2 of IGI Airport, while the rest will operate from T3," IndiGo said a statement on September 28.

The airline said passengers should "retrieve their PNR on IndiGo’s website or mobile app to check their terminal before leaving for the airport."

“As the capacities grow, operations from Terminal 2 will also allow adequate space to maintain social distancing guidelines while providing a safe and hassle-free travel experience,” said Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President and Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo.

Earlier in August, the airline, and peer SpiceJet, had shifted their operations to Terminal 3, from September 5, due to expansion work at the second terminal.

The change in terminals come even as all airline slowly scale up their operations after domestic flights resumed in May, post the COVID-19 lockdown.

In August, domestic aviation industry continued on a recovery runway, with 28.32 lakh passengers taking to the air, up from 21.07 lakh in July.