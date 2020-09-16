Domestic air traffic recovery continues, up 34.4% MoM in August

The domestic aviation industry continued on a recovery runway, with 28.32 lakh passengers taking to the air in August, up from 21.07 lakh in July.

The growth of 34.4 percent month-on-month was much higher than the 6.1 percent recorded in July.

The data was released by industry regulator DGCA on September 16.

While the year-on-year drop in passenger movement was 75.99 percent in August this year, this was still a better show from the month earlier. In July, year-on-year traffic declined by 82.3 percent.

The better showing adds to the recent growth in bookings reported by airlines and online travel agencies. In late August, travel agencies had told Moneycontrol that bookings were increasing 50 percent week on week. Domestic airlines now frequently clock 1,000 flights a day, and over a lakh passengers daily taking to the skies.

For the year till August, the industry had a total of 4.01 crore passengers, a drop of 57.48 percent from the same eight months a year ago.

Market share

Not surprisingly, IndiGo continued to have a dominant share of the domestic aviation market, despite a marginal drop from July. Its market share in August stood at 59.4 percent, from 60.4 percent a month earlier.

SpiceJet's share was also down 13.8 percent, from 15.7 percent.

Interestingly, all the other airlines seem to have benefited. Air India (from 9.1 percent to 9.8 percent), GoAir (from 3.8 to 4.7 percent), AirAsia India (from 6.2 percent to 6.8 percent) and Vistara (4.2 percent to 5 percent), improved their market shares.

Nearly all airlines also improved upon their passenger load factors. SpiceJet continued to have the highest passenger load, with 76 percent. Vistara was second with 68.3 percent and IndiGo was third with 65.6 percent.