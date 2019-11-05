App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tepid demand forces ICICI Bank to shutter project finance division

While the bank is still open to lending opportunities in the infra space, it has reallocated the specialised staff to its larger wholesale banking vertical.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private lender ICICI Bank disbanded its project finance division in September, owing to lack of fresh demand for loans in the infrastructure sector, according to an official.

While the bank is still open to lending opportunities in the sector, it has reallocated the specialised staff to its larger wholesale banking vertical that caters to clients across sectors.

"There was no need for a dedicated team to source loans due to lack of demand in the sector," a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

Close

The bank has not made any formal statement on the development.

related news

According to the bank's website, the division offered rupee term loans, foreign currency term loans, credit guarantee, external commercial borrowings, subordinated debt and mezzanine financing.

The bank's exposure to the infrastructure sector stood at 4.5 percent as on September 30, 2019.

The ongoing economic slowdown has led to lenders shifting their focus from large corporate borrowers to retail loans. As a result, the share of retail loans in the banks' total lending books has gone up.

In order to expand its retail reach, ICICI Bank plans to add 450 new branches this financial year. Of this the bank has opened 346 branches in the April-September period. The lender also plans to hire around 5000 new employees to support its branch expansion plan this year.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Buisness #Companies #ICICI Bank #infrastructure #project finance #slowdown

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.