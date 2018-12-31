App
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2018 03:36 PM IST

Sula Vineyards on govt's radar for suspected fudging of financials: Sources

This is not the first time Sula Vineyards has been under the authorities’ lens.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
Whatsapp

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has started inspection of books of famous wine company Sula Vineyards. The Ministry started inspection on suspicion of falsification of books of accounts and misrepresentation of the true picture of their financials.

“We have found some instances of misrepresentation of accounts in the preliminary inquiry,” a source close to the development told Moneycontrol.

The probe is being carried out by the Western Regional Director office of Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

When asked to comment on the development, Sula Vineyards did not give a response to an e-mail query by Moneycontrol.

In November 2017, the Income Tax department carried out searches around 20 premises of company in Nashik and Mumbai. Sula Vineyards Managing Director Rajeev Samant was called by Enforcement Directorate in connection with a cash deposit made a company that was related to NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. However, no wrongdoing was proved in that matter.

Rajeev Samant established Sula Vineyards in 1999, as Nashik's first winery. Over the next decade, Sula’s success triggered the creation of as many as 35 other winery companies in Nashik and surrounding areas.

Sula currently sells a million a million bottles a month of its wines such as Sula Zinfandel, Sula Cabernet Shiraz, Sula Cabernet Sauvignon, Dia Red, Dia White, Riesling and Sauvignon Blanc, apart from a range of imported selections.

It exports to over 25 countries. Last fiscal, Sula’s turnover stood at about Rs 500 crore.
First Published on Dec 31, 2018 03:34 pm

tags #Business #Enforcement Directorate #Income Tax #inspection of books #MCA #Ministry of Corporate Affairs #Sula Vineyards

