RIL 43rd AGM 2020: Here's what JioTV+ is offering its viewers

If you have a Jio Fibre set-top box at home, be ready for a lot of entertainment options as Reliance Jio has announced a brand new platform during the Reliance Industries' 43rd annual general meeting.

Akash Ambani, who heads the digital wing of Jio Digital, introduced a new platform called JioTV+, which will aggregate OTT (over the top) platforms under one single roof.

Partnering with video-streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, SonyLIV, JioTV+ will currently offer content from 12 OTT platforms.

What is more interesting is that content discovery will be simpler on JioTV+, thanks to voice search command.

Ambani showed a demonstration of the voice search command by looking for Ranbir Kapoor movies on JioTV+, which showed up in an instant. So, users can look for their favourite content with movie names and other elements as the voice search works on genres, favourite actors, directors and producers, among others.

Another feature that makes watching content on JioTV+ easier is single click-to-play feature, which eliminates the need for multiple logins.

The single login feature will make things a lot easier for viewers who consume a lot of OTT content. In fact, one of the major issues OTT viewers have been pointing out is time spent on managing multiple streaming services.

Last year, Reliance Jio had introduced content apps like JioTV and JioCinema.

JioTV enabled Jio customers to view their favourite TV channels and programmes on smartphones and tablets and offered over 600 channels.

Retaining the television content, JioTV+ has more to offer its customers. Making TV content more interactive, viewers can participate in their favourite shows through interactive poll feature, which will let users engage with TV content in real time. So, for example, if you want to vote for your favourite contestant on Bigg Boss, you can now do it via JioTV+.