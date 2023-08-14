Reliance Jio announces nationwide 5G rollout ahead of schedule

Jio commanded a market share of 38% as of May 2023

Reliance Industries on August 14 announced to stock exchanges the nationwide roll-out of 5G services by its subsidiary company, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, using 26 GHz mm-Wave spectrum.

Reliance Jio Infocomm said that, in accordance with the provisions of the spectrum agreement, it has accomplished its minimum roll-out responsibilities in each of the 22 Licenced Service Areas (LSA), across each of the spectrum bands, ahead of schedule.

Reliance Industries planned to have the fastest network possible and complete network coverage throughout all of India by the end of 2023,. However, by completing nationwide 5G coverage before schedule, the telecom company has surpassed its own deadline.

Reliance Group Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani at the 45th Annual General Meeting on August 30 last year announced, "We will deliver Jio 5G to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil of our country.”

Reliance Jio had officially announced its True 5G service in India at the India Mobile Congress 2022 on October 1 2022. Jio True 5G service was first be available as part of a beta trial in four cities ― Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi from October 5 2022.

The telecom provider highlighted that the combination of Jio's True-5G and mmWave spectrum is a crucial differentiator for businesses across the country. According to the statement, the introduction of mmWave-based True-5G connectivity offers a 5G-driven business connection solution to a variety of enterprises, including small, medium-sized, and large-scale companies.

The nationwide rollout of 5G, according to Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, has moved India to a leadership position in the world in terms of the quick deployment of 5G services and has placed India prominently on the global 5G landscape.

Akash Ambani said that businesses looking to implement innovative applications will benefit from faster data speeds and reduced delays compared to earlier wireless networking technologies. He also predicted that the True-5G and mmWave spectrum combination will accelerate the digitalization of many small and medium-sized businesses.

"The benefits of 5G mmWave include extremely high bandwidth and low latency. This can give enterprises looking to deploy emerging and innovative applications faster speeds and less delay than previous wireless networking technologies. mmWave business solutions will expand the market for leased lines by providing equally dependable fixed-wireless services, thereby digitizing millions of small and medium enterprises with enterprise-grade connectivity and business solutions. This spectrum is capable of providing ultra-high-speed broadband of upto 2 Gbps,” said Akash Ambani.

