Jio 5G by Diwali: Fastest network to connect India's every corner by end-2023: Mukesh Ambani

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Image: Moneycontrol)

To build a pan-India 5G network, Reliance Group has committed an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore and Reliance Jio has lined up an ambitious roll-out plan to make it the fastest in the world, said group Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said at the 45th Annual General Meeting on Monday.

“By December 2023, which is less than 18 months from today, we will deliver Jio 5G to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil of our country,” he said.

“Within the next two months, by Diwali, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Subsequently, we plan to increase the Jio 5G footprint month after month,” he said in a speech that was live-streamed across five social media platforms and Metaverse.

The quality of 5G services will also be superior. In fact, it will be “the world's largest and most advanced 5G network” because Jio’s 5G service won’t rely on a 4G network, he said.

“Most operators are deploying a version of 5G, called non-standalone 5G, which is essentially a 5G radio signal delivered over an existing 4G infrastructure. This non-standalone approach is a hasty way to nominally claim a 5G launch, but it won't deliver the breakthrough improvements in performance and capability possible with 5G,” said Ambani.

“In sharp contrast, Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on our 4G network. With Stand-Alone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services such as low latency connectivity, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and Metaverse,” he said.

At the recent spectrum auction, the company has acquired “the largest and the most appropriate mix of wireless spectrum for 5G”.

“In addition to the 3500 MHz mid-band which is globally earmarked for 5G, and the 26 GHz millimetre-wave band for ultra-high capacity, only Jio has the 700 MHz low-band spectrum which is essential for deep indoor coverage. And we are able to seamlessly combine these frequencies into a single powerful 'data highway', using an advanced technology, called Carrier Aggregation,” he said.

Reaching out to remote India

The company will use its wireless and wireline assets to cover 3.3 million square kilometres, connecting even those parts of the country where satellite technology has been the only option so far, he said.

“We have indigenously developed an end-to-end 5G stack which is fully cloud native, software defined, digitally managed, with support for even advanced features like Quantum Security. This is fully developed in-house by our 2,000-plus young Jio engineers, working tirelessly for the past three years. We have already deployed this Made-in-India 5G stack in our network, with sufficient capacity to serve hundreds of millions of users right from day one. Furthermore, Jio 5G is uniquely positioned to offer captive or private 5G solutions for Indian enterprises at owner's economics,” he said.

“Using 5G technology, we can dramatically reduce latency or lag, and deliver breakthrough increases in broadband speed, network capacity, and the number of connected users,” he said.

“With Jio 5G, we can achieve three objectives: We can build on the success of Jio 4G by introducing an even more advanced version of mobile broadband; We can accelerate the roll-out of top quality, highly affordable broadband services to hundreds of millions of locations in a very short period of time; and We can use this vastly expanded broadband availability to further stimulate the adoption of connected intelligent solutions across all walks of life,” he added.

