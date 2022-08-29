English
    August 29, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022 LIVE | Akash, Isha, Anant 'confidently taking over the reins', says Mukesh Ambani

    RIL AGM 2022 LIVE | "Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail, respectively", and "Anant has also joined our new energy business with great zeal", Mukesh Ambani said.


    The 45th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India's largest company in terms of market-capitalisation, has commenced. RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will deliver the keynote address.

    The event is being keenly tracked by investors and analysts, who are expecting major announcements similar to the previous years. In the AGM held in 2021, the conglomerate's entry into green energy was announced, while in 2020, the induction of Google as a

    minority investor was declared at the meeting.

    The event will be live streamed across various platforms.

    The event is being held through video-conferencing for a third year in a row.

    The board of directors and shareholders will vote on 11 resolutions. Six of them are special resolutions, including the appointment of Hital Meswani as a whole-time director, and the insertion of clauses in its articles of association with respect to its new energy business.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    • August 29, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST

    • August 29, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST

      RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates | Mukesh Ambani, in his concluding remarks, said, "I have always believed that the interests of an institution must always override those of any individual or family."

      "Keeping this in mind, we will create a robust architecture for tomorrow's Reliance to ensure that it remains a united, well-integrated and secure institution even as we develop our existing businesses and add new growth engines," he further noted.

    • August 29, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

       RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates | "Our next-gen leaders are confidently taking over the reins across businesses. Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail respectively. They have been passionately involved in our consumer businesses since inception. Anant has also joined our New Energy business with great zeal. In fact, he is spending most of his time in Jamnagar," Mukesh Ambani said.

      "All three have fully inherited our Founder's Mindset. They are First Among Equals in a young team of leaders and professionals who are already doing amazing things at Reliance. Of course, all of them are being mentored on a daily basis by our senior leaders, including myself and the Board of Directors," the RIL chairman added.

    • August 29, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST

       RIL AGM LIVE Updates | "With the completion of 75 years of freedom, our country will begin its march into the future with bolder and more confident steps. New India is poised to become one of the Top-3 economies in the world, with a size that can be four or five times bigger in the next few decades. It's not a question of if, but when," Mukesh Ambani said. 

    • August 29, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST

      RIL AGM LIVE Updates | Reliance Foundation, the charitable arm of RIL, is working on a 10-year blueprint, Isha Ambani said.

      "We are working on a 10-year blueprint that will make our Foundation bigger and more impactful. I will share the plans with you in the coming year. I would once again like to thank my mother for her dedication and energising leadership to the entire team at Reliance Foundation," she said.

    • August 29, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

      RIL AGM LIVE Updates | Reliance Foundation recently partnered with the Indian Olympic Association to support our athletes at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and National Games, Isha Ambani said. "It is very exciting that through this partnership, we will be hosting the first-ever India House at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics," she added.

    • August 29, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST

      RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates | "Jio Institute has commenced academic sessions this year. We welcomed the first batch of 120 students last month for post graduate programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Digital Marketing," Isha Ambani said. 

    • August 29, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

      RIL AGM LIVE Updates | "We aim to start production of battery packs by 2023 and scale up to a fully integrated 5 GWh annual cell to pack manufacturing facility by 2024, and further scale up to 50 GWh annual capacity by 2027," Mukesh Ambani said.

    • August 29, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST

      RIL AGM LIVE Updates | "RIL’s new energy business will help India become a net exporter of energy. It will also strengthen indigenous R&D base and make India a reservoir of intellectual property. Most importantly, it aims to make India a world leader in new energy manufacturing and a credible alternative to China," Ambani said.

    • August 29, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

      RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates | In addition to solar energy, we are also actively progressing on bio-energy, offshore wind and other non-conventional forms of renewable energy, and will continue to expand our manufacturing ecosystem, the RIL chairman added.

