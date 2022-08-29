Reliance Industries AGM 2022 LIVE | Akash, Isha, Anant 'confidently taking over the reins', says Mukesh Ambani

August 29, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST

The 45th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India's largest company in terms of market-capitalisation, has commenced. RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will deliver the keynote address.

The event is being keenly tracked by investors and analysts, who are expecting major announcements similar to the previous years. In the AGM held in 2021, the conglomerate's entry into green energy was announced, while in 2020, the induction of Google as a