Reliance AGM 2022: Next-gen is already taking the lead, they have the founder’s mindset, says Mukesh Ambani

Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Next generation leaders are already taking over the reins across businesses, said Reliance Industries’ Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.

He spoke about Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani, who he said are “first among equals” in a young team of leaders.

“Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail respectively. They have been passionately involved in our consumer businesses since inception. Anant has also joined our New Energy business with great zeal. In fact, he is spending most of his time in Jamnagar,” he said at the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on August 29.

He asked the shareholders to extend their blessings and best wishes to all the hundreds of young leaders of Reliance, including Isha, Akash and Anant.

Catch live updates from the 45th AGM of RIL | Reliance Industries AGM 2022 LIVE

He said that he is immensely optimistic about Reliance’s bright future, and that is also because of a “our huge reservoir of young, dynamic and best-in-class talent”.

The CMD said that Akash, Isha and Anant have inherited the founder Dhirubhai Ambani’s mindset, which he had elaborated on earlier in his speech through ten points.

Also read: 5G by Diwali, fastest network to connect every corner by Dec 2023: Mukesh Ambani

The first quality of the founder’s mindset is recognising people as Reliance’s greatest strength. “The greatest value creators are brains, not machines,” he said.

The rest include understanding the importance of mastering the latest technology; a leader’s capability to “plan, execute, review and improve”; rewarding achievers who exceed expectations; healthy interpersonal relationships; trustworthy people; the multiplying returns of collaboration; compassionate capitalism; people who have honesty and integrity; and finally, corporate moral responsibility and not just corporate social responsibility.

The CMD said that the team of young leaders are being mentored on a daily basis by our senior leaders, including himself and the Board of Directors. He added, “Reliance is forever hungry for top-notch talent from India and around the world.”

He said that the company invites them with an assurance that they will enjoy “the best work environment in the world, so that they can develop their innate potential in an unconstrained way”.

“We already have professionals representing over 60 nationalities, and this pool of young talent will become even larger and deeper as our businesses become bigger and more global,” he added.

He said that the next-gen leaders are determined, focused, and are brimming with fresh ideas and creativity, but above all they have humility, empathy, and they care.

“When I see them, I see Dhirubhai Ambani's pioneering spirit in action. Therefore, I feel supremely confident that tomorrow's Reliance will have a better army of leaders,” he said.