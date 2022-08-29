English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Reliance AGM 2022: Akash Ambani announces launch of Jio AIR FIBER device

    The single device solution offers a personal WiFi hotspot at home or offices, which is connected to ultra-high-speed Jio True 5G internet.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 29, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST
    Akash Ambani

    Akash Ambani

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, during the 45th Annual General Meeting of RIL, announced the launch of a new Jio AIR FIBER plug-and-play device for users to experience fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. The single device solution offers a personal WiFi hotspot at home or offices, which is connected to ultra-high-speed Jio True 5G internet.

    Also Read | Reliance Industries to set up new Giga Factory in power electronics

    "Jio True 5G delivers a breakthrough increase in broadband speed and drastically lowers latency. We don’t get 1 Gbps even on many of the fixed broadband networks in our country," Akash Ambani said.

    According to the Chairman, Jio 5G Air Fiber is expected to give ultra-high fibre-like speed over the air without any wires.

    Also Read | India is a beacon of growth, stability: Mukesh Ambani on PM Modi's 2047 vision

    Close

    Related stories

    "Thanks to Gigabit speed of JioAirFiber, we can deliver multiple video streams, showing multiple camera angles at the same time and that too in ultra-high definition, and we can dynamically choose which camera angle we want to focus on," he added.

    Also Read | Mukesh Ambani: 'Jio's pan-India fibre-optic network is long enough to go around Earth over 27 times'

    "Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependencies on our 4G network," Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman, Mukesh Ambani confirmed.

    Reliance Industries (RIL) held its 45th annual general meeting (AGM) to address its investors on August 29, 2022.  Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio 5G would be out in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, as well as other metros by this Diwali and to bring the services to every town and taluka in India by the end of 2023.

    Reliance has committed Rs 2 lakh crore investment for 5G, said the Reliance Industries chairman.

    Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Akash Ambani #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance #Reliance AGM 2022 #RIL AGM 2022
    first published: Aug 29, 2022 03:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.