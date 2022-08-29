English
    India is a beacon of growth, stability: Mukesh Ambani on PM Modi's 2047 vision

    RIL AGM 2022: India has been helped by its government's pragmatic approach, Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani said.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 29, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST
    RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Image: Moneycontrol)

    Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani, during his company's annual general meeting on August 29, described India as a "beacon of growth and stability" amid global unpredictability.

    During his speech, Mukesh Ambani referred to the "panch-pran" or five imperatives outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Independence Day 2022 celebration.

    Those vows were working towards a developed country, discarding the mindset of slavery, being proud of our heritage, having a sense of unity and duty towards the nation.

    Ambani said that the "panch-pran" will  surely make India a developed nation by 2047.

    "The next 25 years will be the most transformational period in the history of India," he said. "The next generation of Indians are set to achieve more than all the post-Independence generations have collectively achieved so far."

    The industrialist spoke about how many countries around the world were experiencing economic stress.

    He said that the world has almost overcome COVID-19 but "heightened geopolitical tensions" have created uncertainty again.

    "There is severe economic stress in many parts of the world," Ambani said. "Rising fuel, food, and fertiliser prices are impacting everyone. High inflation and supply disruptions threaten to trigger a global recession."

    But amid this unpredictability, India is standing tall as a "beacon of growth and stability," he added.

    "The government’s skilful management of the pandemic, and pragmatic approach in dealing with the ensuing economic challenges, have helped India."

    Ambani said Reliance Industries was set to contribute even more to India’s progress.

    Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

     
    Tags: #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance Industries #RIL AGM 2022
    first published: Aug 29, 2022 02:51 pm
