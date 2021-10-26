Reliance Industries and bp launch first Mobility Station under Jio-bp

Jio-bp will also set up a network of EV Charging Stations and Battery Swap Stations, at its Mobility Stations and other standalone locations - Mobility Points.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp’s fuel and mobility joint venture (JV), Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), on Tuesday, launched its first Jio-bp branded Mobility Station at Navde in Navi Mumbai.

“Working in a challenging pandemic-affected environment, Jio-bp is bringing a network of world-class mobility stations offering multiple fuelling choices to the customers,” the company said in a press note.

“While reimagining mobility solutions in India, the Jio-bp brand is poised to provide an unmatched and distinctive customer experience,” it added.

Jio-bp is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp. With an aim to become a solution provider of choice for mobility in India, the joint venture will leverage Reliance’s presence across 21 states and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform. While bp will bring its extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, retail, and advanced low carbon mobility solutions.

Under the JV, the existing network of over 1,400 fuel pumps will be rebranded as Jio-bp, presenting a new range of customer value propositions over the coming months.

According to the company, Jio-bp Mobility Stations are designed to help meet the growing demand for fuel and mobility in India and are ideally located to suit customer convenience. These stations, it added, bring together a range of services for consumers on the move – including additivised fuels, EV charging, refreshments, and food, and plan to offer more low carbon solutions over time.

India's market for fuels and mobility is rapidly growing and is expected to be the fastest-growing fuels market in the world over the next 20 years.

“Instead of regular fuels, Jio-bp Mobility Stations across the country will offer additivised fuel, at no extra cost. The fuel offering will contain internationally developed ‘ACTIVE’ technology, which forms a protective layer on critical engine parts to help keep the engines clean,” said the company.

Jio-bp will also set up a network of EV Charging Stations and Battery Swap Stations, at its Mobility Stations and other standalone locations - Mobility Points. The joint venture aims to become a leading EV charging infrastructure player in India.

The convenience offering will also make refreshments available to customers who are on the move, through the Wild Bean Café. The 24x7 Shop has India’s largest retailer, Reliance Retail as a partner for daily need items, snacks, and confectionery. Wild Bean Café, an international on-the-move brand by bp, will serve its signature coffee alongside a blend of regional and local fare including masala chai, samosa, upma, paneer tikka roll, and chocolate lava cake.

Jio-bp will offer a network of Express Oil Change outlets, in partnership with Castrol, at its Mobility Stations, providing free vehicle health check-ups and free oil-change service through professionally trained experts. Every 2-wheeler customer buying Castrol lubricant at the Express Oil Change outlets will be able to avail of the oil change service at no cost.

In addition to these new value propositions, Jio-bp ensures end-to-end automation-backed ‘quality and quantity’ assurance, giving each customer full value for every rupee spent at Jio-bp Mobility Stations.

“To create unmatched customer experience, exciting new value propositions such as dynamic pricing, instant discounts, happy hour schemes, implementation of flexible and uniform digital payment across the network are also in the offing,” said RIL.