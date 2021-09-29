RBI takes Indian Overseas Bank out of PCA framework

The Reserve Bank of India on September 29 announced that it has lifted the curbs on Indian Overseas Bank and taken the bank out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, the central bank said in a release.

The board for financial supervision reviewed the performance of Indian Overseas Bank and noted that as per its published results for year ended March 31, 2021, the bank is not in the breach of PCA parameters, RBI said.

Further the bank has provided a written commitment that it would commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital norms, net NPA and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis, RBI said.

Taking all the above into consideration, it has been decided that Indian Overseas Bank is taken out of the PCA restrictions subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring, RBI said.

RBI had brought Indian Overseas Bank under the PCA framework in October 2015. The bank had been requesting to the central bank to take it out of the PCA framework.

The bank's MD & CEO, Partha Pratim Sengupta had said post the Q4FY21 results that, “As far as all the PCA ratios are concerned, we have been achieving it in the past quarters also, barring one ratio, which is the leverage ratio. With the ploughing back of the profits and also with the infusion of funds by the government of India, we are very, very comfortable in all the parameters.”

Indian Overseas Bank had received Rs 4,100 crore from the government.

Under the PCA norms, the central bank imposes business restrictions on banks having weak financial metrics and the restrictions are decided on a case to case basis.