Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says Akasa Air is a frugal airline

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Akasa Air is a frugal airline and will be very competitive in the aviation space, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the co-founder of India's newest low-budget carrier, said on August 8, a day after the Mumbai-based company launched commercial operations.

Billionaire Jhunjhunwala, also known as "India's Warren Buffett", expressed confidence in the future of India's aviation sector.

"Our competitors are ordering new chairs in response to Akasa's chair," he told CNBC TV-18 in an exclusive interaction. Akasa will be competing with the likes of IndiGo and SpiceJet for a share of India’s fast-growing domestic air travel market.

Speaking about the challenges in the aviation sector, Jhunjhunwala said he was "prepared for Akasa Air to even fail, but better to have tried and failed than not tried at all".

The Indian aviation sector is under pressure because of high jet fuel prices and high taxes due to which most airlines are reporting losses.

The ace investor has teamed up with former chief executives of IndiGo and Jet Airways to launch Akasa, which loosely translates to sky.

"I hope to prove people wrong," Jhunjhunwala had said at an industry event in February. "Now it's become a matter of ego,”

He has invested $35 million for an estimated 40 percent stake in the airline, which aims to have 18 aircraft within 12 months from the launch and 72 over the next five years.