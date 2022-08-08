English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says Akasa Air is a frugal airline

    The co-founder of the country's newest airline also expresses confidence in India's aviation sector

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST
    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

    Akasa Air is a frugal airline and will be very competitive in the aviation space, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the co-founder of India's newest low-budget carrier, said on August 8, a day after the Mumbai-based company launched commercial operations.

    Billionaire Jhunjhunwala, also known as "India's Warren Buffett", expressed confidence in the future of India's aviation sector.

    "Our competitors are ordering new chairs in response to Akasa's chair," he told CNBC TV-18 in an exclusive interaction. Akasa will be competing with the likes of IndiGo and SpiceJet for a share of India’s fast-growing domestic air travel market.

    Watch | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala trims stake in 10 stocks in quarter ended June

    Speaking about the challenges in the aviation sector, Jhunjhunwala said he was "prepared for Akasa Air to even fail, but better to have tried and failed than not tried at all".

    Close

    Related stories

    The Indian aviation sector is under pressure because of high jet fuel prices and high taxes due to which most airlines are reporting losses.

    Photos and videos from Akasa Air’s first flight, featuring Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

    The ace investor has teamed up with former chief executives of IndiGo and Jet Airways to launch Akasa, which loosely translates to sky.

    "I hope to prove people wrong," Jhunjhunwala had said at an industry event in February. "Now it's become a matter of ego,”

    He has invested $35 million for an estimated 40 percent stake in the airline, which aims to have 18 aircraft within 12 months from the launch and 72 over the next five years.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Akasa Air #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 04:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.