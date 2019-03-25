Netmeds buys health tech start-up KiViHealth for $10 million

Online pharmacy Netmeds has acquired KiViHealth, a clinic management platform providing cloud-based, AI-powered tools for effective doctor-patient interaction, for $10 million in a cash and stock deal.

The acquisition helps Netmeds to transform into a complete healthcare product and service company.

KiViHealth is built around its unique "digital prescription pad" tool which allows doctors to generate digital prescriptions. Creating a prescription digitally not only rules out any possible misinterpretation of the medication or dosage, but also creates an electronic historical health records storage for the benefit of the patient as well as the physician.

AI-based prescription management technology helps doctors diagnose similar conditions in patients and helps healthcare stakeholders analyse trends that can be used as a predictive analysis tool.

Furthermore, the app also provides an appointment booking module and patient engagement tool along with billing solutions and serves as an end-to-end clinic management solution.

The platform uses AI, automation and visual aids to create a patient-centric digital healthcare management information system and a next generation online clinic.

With enrollment of over 3,100 hospitals and health centres, KiVi Health manages over 2 million patient records and provides services to more than 2,000 doctors through its website and mobile app.

It was founded in 2015 by Indian School of Business Alumni, Bhanu Mahajan and Rajandeep Singh. Netmeds also acquired online video consultation app JustDoc last September venturing into healthcare services, diagnostics and consultation.

Netmeds serves more than 3.7 million customers in more than 610 cities and towns through its e-pharmacy platform. The Chennai-based company promoted by Dadha Pharma, is backed by investors such as MAPE Advisory, OrbiMed, Tanncam, Sistema and Daun Penh.