McDonald’s ties up with ITC to offer B Natural Juices in its new Happy Meal

McDonald’s has partnered FMCG major ITC to introduce fruit beverage, B Natural to its new Happy Meal. The new Happy Meal is available across McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India. This initiative comes as a part of McDonald’s 25ActsofHappy campaign undertaken by the brand to give customers surprises through the year, as it completes 25 years in the country.

The new Happy Meal includes:

1. Choice of McAloo Tikki burger (balanced meal as per the guidelines of the National Institute of Nutrition/ McEgg Happy Meal burger (packed with the goodness of protein)2. A pack of B Natural Mixed Fruit by ITC Ltd. (with no added sugar or preservatives)3. A cup of hot juicy corn (Source of dietary fibre)

4. The iconic Happy Meal toy

“This is yet another initiative by the brand to make its food more wholesome and nutritious. B Natural’s Mixed Fruit (No Added Sugar) beverage is made from fruit pulp, puree and juice of six delicious Indian fruits. It is a source of Vitamin A and Vitamin C and contains no added sugar or preservatives,” the company said in a press note.

Speaking on the launch of new Happy meal, Arvind RP, Director - Marketing and Communications, McDonald’s India (West and South) said, “At McDonald’s, we have always been cognizant of the needs and demands of our ever-evolving consumers. Children are an integral part of the McDonald’s family, and we are excited to bring this new wholesome Happy MealTM to them. This initiative helps us further strengthen our commitment to the Good Food Journey.”

Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer – Dairy and Beverages, ITC Limited, said, “At ITC, we are committed to delivering products to consumers that are differentiated and cater to their evolving needs. With consumer led and science-based products as offerings, B Natural has been at the forefront of reinventing the fruit beverage category with the introduction of beverages that are not made from concentrate, artificial colours, and preservatives.”

Speaking on the partnership, he further said, “Such brand partnerships to set new standards for the industry are indeed encouraging and exciting. We are confident that the addition of the wholesome and nutritional B Natural mixed fruit beverage with no added sugar will make the Happy Meal more enjoyable.”

Three years back, McDonald’s launched its Good Food Journey initiative by reengineering its existing menu to make it more wholesome and nutritious. It made some significant alterations to its menu like reducing sodium content by 20 percent in some of its products, reducing oil content in its mayonnaise, making its patties 100 percent artificial preservative free, introducing the option of whole wheat buns and many more.