Jet Airways suspends international operations until April 15

Distressed airline Jet Airways has suspended international operations until April 15, as a fund crunch continues to force the company to cut its operations.

On April 11, the airline had curtailed international flights, including those to London and Amsterdam, saying the suspension will be effective until the morning of April 12.

But officials said there were no more funds to continue the international flights.

The development comes even as senior Jet Airways officials are to brief officials at Ministry of Civil Aviation. The company officials have also been in talks with their lenders, raising hopes that the banks would transfer funds to the airline.

While the banks had promised Rs 1,500 crore in emergency funding, only about Rs 250 crore has been transferred so far.

Apart from international flights, Jet Airways' domestic operations have also been severely impacted.

Hundreds of its employees gathered at the airline's headquarters on Friday afternoon, asking for clarity on the salary dues. Jet Airways had deferred March salary payments to all its employees. Its senior management, pilots and engineers haven't been paid since January.

Sources added the banks may transfer just enough funds to pay the ground staff.

Meanwhile, the deadline to submit an expression of interest in the bidding process for Jet Airways gets over at 6 pm on April 12.