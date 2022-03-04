Jalan Kalrock Consortium names Sanjiv Kapoor, former Vistara and SpiceJet top executive, as CEO to revive Jet Airways

Representative image

The Jalan Kalrock Consortium, which is the new promoter of Jet Airways has announced the appointment of Sanjiv Kapoor as the chief executive officer (CEO).

Vipula Gunatilleka was earlier appointed as the chief financial officer (CFO) of Jet Airways.

"I am confident Jet Airways will soon regain its lost glory," Gunatilleka said in a statement.

Kapoor, currently President of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, will be joining from April 4. Before joining the Oberoi Group, Kapoor was the Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer at Vistara from 2016 until 2019. During Sanjiv’s tenure, the airline grew from nine aircraft and 40 flights a day to 38 aircraft and over 200 flights a day.

Prior to Vistara, Kapoor led SpiceJet, India’s second largest LCC, in 2014-2015 as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and de facto CEO from November 2013 until October 2015.

Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Partner of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium and proposed non-executive chairman of Jet Airways, said, “Sanjiv is a seasoned aviation professional who has the right blend and demeanour to stitch a team together.”

“I always believe in investing in human capital and by having Sanjiv as the CEO and Vipula as the CFO, I am certain Jet Airways will reclaim its lost glory and surpass everyone’s expectation,” he added.