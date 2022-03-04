English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Jalan Kalrock Consortium names Sanjiv Kapoor, former Vistara and SpiceJet top executive, as CEO to revive Jet Airways

    Sanjiv Kapoor, currently President of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, will be joining from April 4.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Jalan Kalrock Consortium, which is the new promoter of Jet Airways has announced the appointment of Sanjiv Kapoor as the chief executive officer (CEO).

    Vipula Gunatilleka was earlier appointed as the chief financial officer (CFO) of Jet Airways.

    "I am confident Jet Airways will soon regain its lost glory," Gunatilleka said in a statement.

    Kapoor, currently President of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, will be joining from April 4. Before joining the Oberoi Group, Kapoor was the Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer at Vistara from 2016 until 2019. During Sanjiv’s tenure, the airline grew from nine aircraft and 40 flights a day to 38 aircraft and over 200 flights a day.

    Prior to Vistara, Kapoor led SpiceJet, India’s second largest LCC, in 2014-2015 as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and de facto CEO from November 2013 until October 2015.

    Close

    Related stories

    Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Partner of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium and proposed non-executive chairman of Jet Airways, said, “Sanjiv is a seasoned aviation professional who has the right blend and demeanour to stitch a team together.”

    “I always believe in investing in human capital and by having Sanjiv as the CEO and Vipula as the CFO, I am certain Jet Airways will reclaim its lost glory and surpass everyone’s expectation,” he added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #aviation #Jalan Kalrock Consortium #Jet Airways #Oberoi Hotels #SpiceJet
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 11:20 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.